Kajol

Kajol wants to romance this B-Town actor on-screen

Kajol will be seen playing a single mother in the film 'Helicopter Eela'.

New Delhi: Classic Bollywood actress Kajol is known for her charisms on-screen and powerful performances. Her filmography is impressive and she remains an icon for many aspiring actresses in the industry. The light-eyed beauty is gearing up for the release of her next film 'Helicopter Eela'.

Kajol will be seen playing a single mother in the film. The actress has always tried diverse roles and excelled in them. In an interview with DNA, she was asked if she has to romance someone younger on-screen whether she would be comfortable with that. Kajol quipped, “Of course, why not? But it depends on what the film would be about. I’ve no reservations, but the only thing that will make or break it for me is the script. If it’s great, then I’ll do it.”

In the recent past, films like 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' and 'Fanney Khan' had a younger actor romancing an older actress on-screen.

When asked which actor would she choose from the younger lot to play her love interest on the big screens, she said, “It has to be Varun (Dhawan). He’s a sweet guy and working with him is a lot of fun. I had a great time with him during Dilwale. So, if I have to romance someone, it would be him.”

Well, it certainly has to be an interesting and author-backed script.

Meanwhile, 'Helicopter Eela' is helmed by maverick filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar and happens to be a slice-of-life story. The film is written by Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi. It is based on the Gujarati play Beta, Kaagdo, written by Anand Gandhi. Helicopter Eela will be Kajol's next Hindi film after 'Dilwale' which released in 2015. It has been produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

The film will hit the screens on October 12, 2018.

 

Tags:
KajolKajol filmsVarun DhawanHelicopter eelaBollywood

