Kajol's next titled 'Eela' to release on this date

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in Tamil film 'VIP 2' is gearing up to set the silver screen on fire with her next. The tentative title of the movie is 'Eela' and it will also star National Award Winning actor Riddhi Sen.

Sen will play the role of Kajol's son and the movie will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar and will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

As per noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie will hit the theatres on September 14, 2018.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote- “#NewsAlert: Kajol starrer tentatively titled #Eela... Co-stars Riddhi Sen as Kajol’s son... Directed by Pradeep Sarkar... Produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada [PEN]... 14 Sept 2018 release.”

The gorgeous actress married Ajay Devgn in February 1999.The couple is blessed with two children - a girl named Nyasa, who was born in April 2003 and a boy named Yug whom the couple welcomed in September 2010.

It has been a long time since we saw Kajol in a Bollywood movie and her fans await her return. 'Dilwale' was the last Bollywood film that Kajol appeared in, back in the year 2015.

With the release date of 'Eela' out, the countdown has begun!