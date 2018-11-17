हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kalank

Kalank: Varun Dhawan to shoot for his toughest scene of his career

And the actor is leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself for the role.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Varun Dhawan, who has been shooting for Abhishek Varman's upcoming period-drama, is all set to shoot for one of the toughest scenes of his entire career. And the actor has been training extensively to prepare himself for the sequence.

The official Twitter account of Dharma Productions on Saturday shared the news on the social media besides sending best wishes to the actor for the same. "Shooting one of the toughest scenes of `Kalank` and his entire career today is Varun Dhawan! He left no stone unturned for the prep. Wish him luck by leaving your wishes and love below," read the post.

Varun on Saturday took to his Instagram stories where he shared a video of him travelling to the film`s set and captioned it: "Lets get started."

Directed by Abhishek Verman, 'Kalank' is an epic drama set in the 1940s. The film features a huge star cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Kunal Kemmu and Madhuri Dixit Nene in lead roles. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in special appearances.

It is to be noted that the film was conceptualised by KJo and his father Yash Johar around 15 years ago. Late veteran actress Sridevi was initially signed for the character role played by Madhuri.

'Kalank' is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019.

KalankVarun DhawanDharma ProductionsAlia BhattSanjay DuttMadhuri Dixit

