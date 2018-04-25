Kalank: Will Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit share screen space in the Karan Johar film?

Mumbai: Karan Johar surprised one and all by announcing a film titled Kalank starring rumoured former couple Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Ever since he announced the film, rumour mills have been at work wondering if the two actors would share screen space in it.

Speculations were rife that the two agreed to the film on the condition that they wouldn't share screen space. It was also being believed that Sanjay and Madhuri didn't even want to meet to discuss the film.

But that's not the truth. Both Sanju Baba and Madhuri have let bygones be bygones.

They have moved on and have no qualms working together, especially after a hiatus of 25 years.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife.com, a source said, "It’s not like Sanjay and Madhuri were conned to be a part of Kalank. They were well aware that the film will require them to shoot together which is why both Sanjay and Madhuri sat down to discuss the same, even before signing the dotted line. And now that they are officially on board, they are only excited to be a part of Karan Johar’s ambitious project that has been in the making since 15 years. They want to contribute in the best way possible and make it one memorable film."

Directed by Abhishek Varman and written by Shibani Bathija, the film is reportedly set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s.

Though the makers haven't divulged details, reports suggest that Sanju Baba and Madhuri will play characters that belong to families that are arch rivals.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Ali Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalank will be jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.