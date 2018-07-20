हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwapooram 2' Hindi to release on this date

The original had created quite a flutter ahead of its release.

Kamal Haasan&#039;s &#039;Vishwapooram 2&#039; Hindi to release on this date

New Delhi: Veteran actor turned politician Kama Haasan's ambitious project 'Vishwapooram 2' Hindi release date has been announced and turns out it's hitting the screens on August 10, 2018.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new poster carrying the release date. He wrote: “Kamal Haasan announces the release date of #Vishwaroop2 [HINDI version]: 10 Aug 2018... Directed Kamal Haasan, it has been shot in Tamil and Hindi and dubbed in Telugu... Rohit Shetty and Reliance Entertainment present the Hindi version.”

The film has been directed by Kamal Haasan and is a sequel to the original 2013 release 'Vishwapooram'. It happens to be a spy thriller and will be available in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Besides Kamal Haasan in the lead, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen reprising their roles in the second part. The film is produced by Venu Ravichandran in Tamil while in Hindi (Vishwaroop), it is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The original had created quite a flutter ahead of its release and now all eyes are set on 'Vishwapooram 2'. So, are you excited to watch this Kamal Haasan directorial?

 

