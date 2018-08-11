Kamal Haasan's Vishwapooram 2 US Box Office collections—Check report card

New Delhi: Megastar Kamal Haasan, who has now ventured into politics had a major release this week 'Vishwapooram 2'. The film created a lot of buzz ahead of its release on August 10, 2018.

The US Box Office collections of 'Vishwapooram 2' are out and looks like it got a steady opening. Noted trade analyst of South, Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle and shared the report card.

#Vishwaroopam2 's #USA gross reaches $155,000 as of Friday 7:30 PM EST.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 11, 2018

The film has been directed by Kamal Haasan and is a sequel to the original 2013 release 'Vishwapooram'. It happens to be a spy thriller and will be available in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu.

Besides Kamal Haasan in the lead, Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen reprising their roles in the second part. The film is produced by Venu Ravichandran in Tamil while in Hindi (Vishwaroop), it is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The original had created quite a flutter ahead of its release and now all eyes are set on 'Vishwapooram 2'. So, have you seen the Kamal Haasan directorial yet?