Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande bond over 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

Ankita took to her Instagram post to share a few photographs while rehearsing for a song in the film.

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande bond over &#039;Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi&#039;
Pic courtesy: @lokhandeankita (Instagram)

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's most famous actresses - Ankita Lokhande - is all set to make her Bollywood debut in January next year. The pretty star will play a significant role in Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.

Ankita took to her Instagram post to share a few photographs while rehearsing for a song in the film.

She wrote: "I feel my feet lighter. 
Rehearsing for my first bollywood song with master ji @ganeshacharyaa and our new captain kangana ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut Super excited to be part of it. #jhalkaribai
Much much gratitude (sic)."

Some portions of the film which were not directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, are now being helmed by Kangana. A few days back, Kangana issued a statement after a photograph of the clapperboard featuring her name as the director had surfaced online.

Her statement read: "Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of #Manikarnika and will remain so. #KanganaRanaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that #Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion (sic)."

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana plays the titular role in the film jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film stars Ankita (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II) and Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao) in pivotal roles.

Kangana RanautAnkita LokhandeManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiRani LakshmibaiJhansi ki Rani

