Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao announce release date of Mental Hai Kya in the quirkiest way possible - Watch

Mumbai: 'Queen' couple Kangana Ranaut andRajkummar Rao who are all set to share screen space once again, announced the release date of their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

Dressed like a hero and a heroine from the classic era, Rajkummar and Kangana look extremely elegant but they give us glimpses of the character they essay in the film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the video which shows the super-talented actors revealing the film's release date.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya went on floors sometime in the month of March this year.

Balaji Motions Pictures, the film has been written by Kanika Dhillon.

Prior to the release of this film, Kangana is expected to make a splash on the solverscreen as Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The curly-haired beauty made her Cannes International Film Festival debut this year and made heads turn with her charismatic personality.

Rajkummar on the other hand has Fanney Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Stree slated to release before Mental Hai Kya.

Both Rajkummar and Kangana are powerhouses of talent and it will be interesting to see what they have in store for us in Kovelamudi's film.

