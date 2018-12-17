हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika trailer

Kangana Ranaut attends Manikarnika trailer screening with Kamal Jain

The first official trailer of the film will come out tomorrow.

Kangana Ranaut attends Manikarnika trailer screening with Kamal Jain
Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's upcoming war-drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is one of the most anticipated projects. The film has been in news ever since the project was first announced. Kangana essays the role of the mighty warrior queen Rani Laxmibai and will bring forward the story of a true hero. 

The film teaser was unveiled by the makers this Independence Day and fans couldn't hold their excitement. And now, the first official trailer of the film is all set to arrive tomorrow, i.e. on December 18. The screening of trailer took place today and Kangana, who plays the warrior Queen, Rani Laxmi Bai in the film, attended the event with producer Kamal Jain. 

Kangana, who is a stunner in every sense of the word, looked absolutely pretty in a light peach-coloured printed saree which she teamed with nude pumps and kept her make up minimal. 

Take a look at her photos here: 

Kangana has also finished shooting for black thriller-comedy 'Mental Hai Kya' also starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is slated to hit screens on March 29, 2019. 

She has also completed a portion of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga' in which she will be seen playing the role of a kabaddi player. 

Tags:
Manikarnika trailerKangana RanautManikarnikaKamal JainAmitabh BachchanKangana Manikarnika

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close