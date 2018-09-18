Kangana Ranaut brings a special guest on 'Manikarnika' sets—See pic

New Delhi: The 'queen' of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is all gung-ho about her upcoming period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The film will have her play the titular role of Rani Laxmibai from Jhansi.

Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel recently took to Instagram and shared a picture where Queen can be seen hanging out on the film sets with her nephew Prithviraj.

Check it out:

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It features Jisshu, Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi and Ankita Lokhande playing pivotal parts in the period drama. The film will hit the screens on January 25, 2019.

The period drama will see the lead actress play role of Rani Laxmibai, the tales of whose valour and bravery are still passed on to generations.

Besides 'Manikarnika', Kangana also has 'Mental Hai Kya' with Rajkummar Rao. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Prakash Kovelamudi. It will hit the screens on February 22, 2019.