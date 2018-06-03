हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is all decked up on sets of Mental Hai Kya — See photos

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Mental Hai Kya' was clicked by the paparazzi on the sets of the film. 

Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah

Though it wasn't clear but looking at the photos, the 31-year-old actress appeared to be wearing a heavily-sequinned silver top with a light peach-coloured skirt. She completed her look with a heavy necklace and jhumka earrings and a dramatic headgear. 

Check out her latest photos from the sets: 

'Mental Hai Kya', a psychological thriller film, has been directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and also features Rajkummar Rao and Amyra Dastur. Recently, Satish Kaushik too joined the cast of the film and is all set to play a pivotal role. If reports are to be believed, he will be essaying the role of a police officer. He will reportedly be investigating a case involving lead actors Kangana and Rajkummar.

Meanwhile, this will be the second time Rajkummar and Kangana will be seen together on screen. The two were last seen in 2013 in 'Queen'.

Earlier, speaking to Mid-Day, Kangana Kangana had said that she took up the project for its unique script and to break the stigma around it (mental illness). "I realised there was so much stigma attached to being different. Mental or psycho were the terms used to shame me, but these can't be used casually as swear words," the actress had said. 

The makers are yet to announce a release date for the film. 

