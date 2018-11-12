हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut promises special VFX in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Actress Kangana Ranaut is confident about having "special" visual effects in her upcoming film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

Kangana Ranaut promises special VFX in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut is confident about having "special" visual effects in her upcoming film "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".

"Manikarnika is a very special project for us and the quality of work our VFX team Prime Focus is providing us with is extraordinary. We have got tremendous positive feedback for our teaser`s VFX. With the kind of passion and dedication our VFX team is working towards the deadlines is exemplary and heart-warming.

"We have something very special in our hands. We are very excited for the film`s release but we have a lot of work to accomplish," Kangana said in a statement. 

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is slated to release on January 25, 2019. 

The movie has been in the midst of a controversy ever since the news of Kangana stepping in behind the camera to direct patchwork emerged.

