Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao spotted on Mental Hai Kya sets — See pics

Power house of talent, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, who wowed everyone with their acting skill in 2014 blockbuster 'Queen', are set to thrill the audience with their next flick 'Mental Hai Kya'.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, the psychological thriller film went on floors on Wednesday.

On Saturday, some fresh pictures of Kangana and Rajkummar Rao emerged in which the two actors seemed to be heading for their next shot.

'Mental Hai Kya' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. The excitement for the movie started building up as soon as the first look posters of the film were out. The posters raised a lot of curiosity and the audience simply can't wait to know more about the film.

In one of the posters, Kangana gleefully smiles as she lies on the floor in a swimsuit and pretends to be murdered. In another poster, Rajkummar has translucent tape stuck around his face leaving one of his eyes closed.

The film also features 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' fame Nushrat Bharucha and Vikrant Massey, noted for his leading roles in television series, 'Balika Vadhu'.