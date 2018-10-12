हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mental Hai Kya

Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' release date out!

The film will hit the screens on March 29, 2019. 

Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao starrer &#039;Mental Hai Kya&#039; release date out!

New Delhi: Bollywood's talented actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut will once again be seen together on the big screens after 'Queen'. The dynamic duo's upcoming venture 'Mental Hai Kya' has finally got a release date.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details. He wrote: “Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao... #MentalHaiKya release date finalised: 29 March 2019... Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.”

The film will hit the screens on March 29, 2019. It has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures. The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.

On the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in period drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The epic tale is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. Kangana plays the titular role of Rani Laxmibai in the venture and the story revolves around her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

 

 

