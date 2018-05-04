Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's Mental Hai Kya to go on the floors on May 13

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Mental Hai Kya' will go on the floors from May 13, says producer Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta is very excited to be working with Rajkummar again after their first outing for the web series 'Bose: Dead/Alive'. She told IANS, "We are starting on May 13. We are all excited about the film. It is neither a comedy nor a psycho thriller. You know, we have really not made a film in this genre... So we were thinking how to categorise our film in one genre... So we released the poster of the film," she said.

"We are planning to make the second season of the show, based on another conspiracy theory of the mysterious disappearance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Though we have not sorted the dates of shooting as Rajkummar is busy, I will sit with Hansal (director Hansal Mehta) and we will figure things out," she added.

The film amalgamates elements from two different genres. According to Ekta, at best it can be called a 'thriller-comedy'. The producer is also planning to make the second season of 'Bose: Dead/Alive' after its first successful season.

Earlier, the makers had released few posters of the thriller-comedy film, that will see the 'Queen' pair Kangana and Rajkummar together on the big screen for the second time.

It's time to bring out the crazy in you..

Because Sanity is overrated! Here's the first look of #MentalHaiKya starring #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao. @balajimotionpic pic.twitter.com/9K48IMVhEE — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) March 5, 2018

Rajkummar Rao says his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is very quirky and a different comedy.

Asked whether he has become "mental" in the film, Rajkummar said: "I am very mental and from April onwards, I will entirely become mental. People are asking me that 'Mental Hai Kya'? So now I feel '#MentalHaiKya' will trend." Mental Hai Kya has been written by Kanika Dhillon and will be helmed by National award-winning director Prakash Kovelamudi.