Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut refuses to take credit as co-director for Manikarnika

The 31-year-old actress had stepped into the shoes of director to re-shoot a portion of the film. 

Kangana Ranaut refuses to take credit as co-director for Manikarnika
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: It is well known to everyone that actress Kangana Ranaut took over the reins of her much-ambitious period drama 'Manikarnika' after the film director Krish got busy with the shooting of NTR biopic down South. 

The talented actress stepped into Krish's shoes to complete the patchwork scenes that also led to the exit of Sonu Sood from the project, even after having shot most of his scenes. And since then, rumours have been doing the round that Kangana would share director credit with Krish for 'Manikarnika'. However, as per a leading daily report, the 31-year-old actress has let the honour forego.

The report adds that the first official teaser of 'Manikarnika', which will be unveiled on October 2, has only Krish being credited as the director helming the project, based on the life of Rani Laxmi Bai. 

"Kangana re-shot major portions over a 45-day schedule. She did it out of her sheer love for the subject. When the studio asked her if she would take credit for it, she turned down their offer saying that it was her responsibility to ensure the film turns out well," a source told the daily.

Earlier, a picture of a clapboard featuring Kangana's name as the director of the film went viral. This set social media on fire with a discussion on whether the actress herself has directed the entire project. However, it was later clarified by the national award-winning actor's team that she was just shooting the patchwork in absence of Krish, who is currently busy fulfilling his commitments for another project. 

"Krish Jagarlamudi is the director of Manikarnika and will remain so. Kangana Ranaut has stepped in to shoot just the patchwork on his behalf while he fulfills his commitments in another movie, to make sure that Manikarnika releases on 25th Jan 2019. The clapboard is merely to avoid on set confusion," a statement issued by Kangana's team read.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, is based on the life of the brave warrior queen, Rani Laxmibai. The film is set to hit the screens on January 25 and clash with her 'silly ex' Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Emraan Hashmi's 'Cheat India'. 

