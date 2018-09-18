Kangana Ranaut ropes in this TV actor for a role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

He is all set to play Sangram Singh, an able warrior who teamed up with Rani Lakshmibai in 1857's rebellion against the British.

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi team has a new member on board. 'Bepannaah' actor Taher Shabbir has bagged a role in the period film which is slated to release on January 25 next year.

He is all set to play Sangram Singh, an able warrior who teamed up with Rani Lakshmibai in 1857's rebellion against the British.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Taher will start shooting for the film by the end of this month. Taher, who is now playing Arshad in Bepannaah, became popular among TV viewers after playing Viraj Singh Rathore in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He has also acted in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fan' and Taapsee Pannu's 'Naam Shabana'.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is based on warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai. Kangana plays the titular role in the film jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film stars Ankita (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II) and Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao) and Zeeshan Ayub (as Sadashiv - a role previously offered to Sonu Sood) in pivotal roles.

