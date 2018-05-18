Kangana Ranaut spotted on the sets of 'Mental Hai Kya'—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her upcoming movie 'Mental Hai Kya' with Rajkummar Rao. The movie is a psychological thriller and marks the return of Kangana and Rajkummar as a team after the 2014 blockbuster, 'Queen'.

Kangana was recently spotted in Bandra, at the shoot location of the film and the actress looked adorable in a shirt dress.

Here are the pictures from the location:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

'Mental Hai Kya' is produced by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao's son Prakash Kovelamudi. The excitement for the movie started building up as soon as the first look posters of the film were out. The posters raised a lot of curiosity and the audience simply can't wait to know more about the film.

In one of the posters, Kangana gleefully smiles as she lies on the floor in a swimsuit and pretends to be murdered. In another poster, Rajkummar has translucent tape stuck around his face leaving one of his eyes closed.

'Mental Hai Kya' has been written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie went on floors on May 16, 2018.