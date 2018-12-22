हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut walks out of biopic on Arunima Sinha?

Reports also suggested that initially Kriti Sanon was being considered by the makers for the role of lead actress in the biopic.

Kangana Ranaut walks out of biopic on Arunima Sinha?
Photo courtesy: Film still

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut did not have a great time at the Box Office last year. Both her films 'Simran' and 'Rangoon' crashed at the ticket windows. Though her performances in both the films were appreciated, the storylines were completely rejected by the audience. This year, the talented actress did not have any release. 

Meanwhile, the buzz did round early this year that Kangana has been approached to do a biopic on Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to climb Mount Everest. 

Reports said that Kangana, who was simultaneously shooting for Krish's 'Manikarnika' and 'Mental Hai Kya', would begin shooting for the biopic from next year onwards. Reports also suggested that initially Kriti Sanon was being considered by the makers but Kangana had the upper hand.

Kangana was all set to play the lead with Big B essaying the inspirational coach who helps Arunima hold the fort in front of all her hurdles. 

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the national-award winner actress has reportedly walked out of the project. Bollywood Bubble quoted a source saying, "Kangana was having a lot of disagreement on the film for quite sometime now. She and the makers weren’t on the same page. This will be her second biopic after Manikarnika so she wanted it to be made on a more lavish scale, with lot of VFX and effects. Plus, she wanted a huge price of Rs 11 crore from the producers who refused to budge from their Rs 4 crore bargain. All in all, it didn’t seem feasible and so Kangana decided to opt out. Big B is still in discussion for the film but the hunt for the new leading lady is on." 

In the meantime, Kangana is gearing up for 'Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi', which is all set to arrive in theatres on January 25, 2019. Her upcoming adult black comedy 'Mental Hai Kya', also starring Rajkummar Rao and Jimmy Shergill will release on March 29, 2019.

Tags:
Kangana RanautArunima Sinha biopicAmitabh BachchanManikarnikaManikarnika trailerMental Hai Kya

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close