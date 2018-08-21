हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's film with Jassie Gill announced- Watch

Going the presentation style it is apparent that the film will showcase the bond a family shares.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s film with Jassie Gill announced- Watch
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut has signed a new film and we can't keep calm. The curly-haired beauty, who will essay the role of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has teamed up with Fox Star Studio for a film titled Panga co-starring Jassie Gill and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

The film was announced in a very unique way. Going the presentation style it is apparent that the film will showcase the bond a family shares - the love, warmth care and the spirit to go to any extent for the sake of near and dear ones. The film also stars veteran actor Neena Gupta.

Personal family photographs of Kangana, Jassie, Ashwiny and Neena Gupta were shared with the viewers and each of the expressed their sentiments about their respective families.

The makers have described Panga as " A story about a family that challenges stereotypes and dares to dream.(sic)."

Take a look at the video that announces the film:

Kangana may have not two but three releases next year. She will begin the year with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi slated to release on January 25, 2019. A month later Mental Hai Kya with Rajkummar Rao is expected to hit theatres. The makers of Panga have plans to ready the film by 2019 and release it in the same year.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut filmsManikarnika The queen of jhansiMental Hai KyaPanga

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close