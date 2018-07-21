हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi' release date out

The movie is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi&#039; release date out

New Delhi: The highly talented Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of Rani Laxmibai in 'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi'. Ever since the actress's first look as the royal was unveiled, the excitement around the film is palpable. While the teaser of the film will be unveiled on August 15, 2018, the audience had been awaiting news regarding the release date of the movie.

As per a TOI report, the movie will release on Republic Day weekend next year. A spokesperson confirmed the development to TOI.

The movie is being directed by Krish and produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film is based on the valiant Rani Laxmibai.

'Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi' also marks the Bollywood debut of popular television actress Ankita Lokhande who plays Jhalkari Bai. The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts.

'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and the battle she fought against the British empire in 1857. 

Kangana recently wrapped up the shoot of Balaji Telefilms' Mental Hai Kya' in London in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. Post her Manikarnika schedule,  the actress will start working on Ashwini Iyer Tiwary’s next where she will essay the character of a kabbadi player.

