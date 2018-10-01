हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' teaser release date out

In one of the images, Kangana is wearing traditional jewellery and looking radiant in a crimson red saree.  

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi&#039; teaser release date out

Mumbai: The makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' will unveil the teaser of the film on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). Kangana's team on Instagram shared a couple of stills from the movie to announce the date of the teaser launch.

In one of the images, Kangana is wearing traditional jewellery and looking radiant in a crimson red saree. There's a huge idol of Lord Ganesha in the background. In the other movie still, Kangana (who plays Rani Lakshmibai) dressed as a warrior is on the battlefield with swords in her hands.

Take a look at the pics here:

 

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. The film also stars Ankita (as Jhalkaribai a brave warrior and advisor to Rani Lakshmibai), Atul Kulkarni (as Ramchandra Pandurang Tope also known as Tatya Tope), model-turned-actor Nihar Pandya (as Baji Rao II) and Jisshu Sengupta (as Gangadhar Rao),  Zeeshan Ayub (as Sadashiv - a role previously offered to Sonu Sood) and Taher Shabbir (as Sangram Singh).

The film is slated to release on January 25, 2019.

