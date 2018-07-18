हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manikarnika

Kangana Ranaut's 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' teaser will be unveiled on this date! Watch video

Ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla has worked on Kangana's look in the film.

Kangana Ranaut&#039;s &#039;Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi&#039; teaser will be unveiled on this date! Watch video

New Delhi: Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut is all set to enthral the audiences with her powerful act in 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. The actress will be seen playing the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi.

The fans were eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the date for the teaser release of the film. Kangana's team shared a video on Instagram where the actress can be seen posing with producer Kamal Jain. The paps clicked them and that's when the quirky actress asked the producer to make the announcement of the teaser release date.

Watch it here:

On August 15, 2018, the teaser of Kangana's much talked about period drama will be unveiled. The venture is directed by Krish and backed by Zee Studios. The film also marks the big screen debut of popular television actress Ankita Lokhande, who plays Jhalkari Bai.

The movie also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Sonu Sood and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal parts. 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' is based on the life of Rani Laxmibai and the battle she fought against the British empire in 1857.

Ace fashion designer Neeta Lulla has worked on Kangana's look in the film. 

Tags:
ManikarnikaManikarnika: The Queen of JhansiKangana RanautKanganamanikarnika teaserBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close