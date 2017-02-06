Kapil Sharma shares his fan moment with Aamir Khan – See PIC

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is perhaps the only superstar, who has never appeared on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. The ‘Dangal’ star has a very different approach when it comes to film promotion strategies and is very much unlike his contemporaries – Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

So what if Aamir hasn’t made his presence felt on the sets of Kapil’s show? The star comedian had his fan moment when he met the very talented actor-filmmaker at ‘Dangal’ success bash.

Sharma, who now finds a mention on the list of Bollywood’s ‘who’s who’, had apparently attended the party.

He took to Twitter to share his fan moment with the one and only Aamir Khan.

Check out the image here:

Aamir’s ‘Dangal’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari had released on December 23 last year. The film which is inspired by the success story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta and Babita – has become the highest grossing film ever in the history of Hindi Cinema.