Kapil Sharma starrer Firangi new poster out- see pic

New Delhi: Ace comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma raised the excitement level of all his fans when he announced his upcoming film Firangi. The fans are much eager to see their favourite comedian back on the silver screen with his second film.

Firangi's trailer will be out on October 24 2017 and the film has created quite a buzz already with the first look poster and the motion poster being unveiled.

Yet another poster of the movie has been released and Kapil is seen, happily riding a car with a 'Firangi' as the driver. In the last poster, Kapil posed as kicking a foreigner on his back. It is quite evident that the movie will have a patriotic flavour attached to it.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the brand new poster on Twitter. Here is his post:

New poster of Kapil Sharma’s #Firangi... Trailer out tomorrow [24 Oct 2017]... Directed by Rajiev Dhingra... 24 Nov 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/C9B2agzSP3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

Kapil made his Bollywood debut with the romantic-comedy movie Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon released on September 25, 2015. The movie also starred Arbaaz Khan and ex Bigg Boss contestant Elli Avram.

Firangi is slated to release on November 24, 2017.