Takht

Karan Johar announces historical film 'Takht'; to star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt—Details inside

The director proudly announced his next directorial along with the lead cast.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Karan Johar had a pleasant surprise for his fans on Thursday morning. K Jo has finally announced his next directorial, 'Takht'. The movie will be a period drama and will have an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Johar took to Twitter to make the announcement. Sharing a poster with the title of the film, he wrote, “An incredible story embedded in history...An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne...A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession...TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE....”

A few minutes later, the director proudly announced the lead cast of the film.

The movie has already sparked curiosity since period dramas are something that are eagerly waited upon. The grandeur of the sets and the magic of a different time is something that makes historical dramas unique as well as enchanting.

Sharing further details about the project, K Jo wrote, "The Screenplay is by SUMIT ROY! Dialogues by HUSSAIN HAIDRY,SUMIT ROY! And thanks to @NotSoSnob for bringing these talents to us at @DharmaMovies ! An exciting journey ahead....WRITERS are the heartbeat and soul of a film! These gentlemen lead all the way...."

This will be Ranveer Singh's third-period drama after 'Bajirao Mastaani' and 'Padmaavat'. The actor simply breathes life in any character that he is given and is one of the most sought-after actors of Bollywood today. We can't wait to watch him in yet another historical film!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar have never been a part of a historical film and it will be interesting to see what characters are given to the highly-talented actresses.

Coming to Janhvi, this will be her second film after 'Dhadak'. The young actress was much-appreciated for her performance in the romantic movie and is all set to enthral us all in another K Jo film.

Anil Kapoor has always been a delight to watch on screen and this is the first time that he will share screen space with his niece, Jahnvi.

Vicky Kaushal received critical acclaim for his role in 'Sanju'. He is also ready to make a splash on the silver screen, yet again!

Well, with such highly-talented actors on board, we just can't wait for more details about the film!

