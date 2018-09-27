हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar brings Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt together - See pic of 'biggest blockbuster ever'

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar posed for a pic and it is epic.

Karan Johar brings Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt together - See pic of &#039;biggest blockbuster ever&#039;
Pic courtesy: @karanjohar (Instagram)

Mumbai: It can't get bigger than this? Can you imagine seven Bollywood heavyweights striking a pose for a candid pic together? Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to share a dreamlike photograph of 6 superstars in one frame. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar posed for a pic and it is epic.

KJo shared the pic with a caption: "The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!! (sic)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Though we don't know why these stars teamed up but reports suggest that Aamir showed the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan to his friends at Ranbir's residence.

Ranveer, Karan, Deepika, SRK and Aamir were spotted in their cars outside Ranbir's home.

Take a look at the pics here:

Pics by Yogen Shah

RK - Alia is the new couple in the Tinsel Town. They are gearing up for their first film Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Ranveer and Deepika will reportedly tie the nuptial knot in November this year but there are reports suggesting that the wedding has been postponed.

Shah Rukh and Aamir, who have been in the industry for over two-and-a-half-decades, have never shared screen space till date. Will Karan succeed in bringing them together with the third Khan in the industry?

Well, if he does, it will definitely be a blockbuster of the blockbusters.

Tags:
Karan JoharAamir khanShah Rukh KhanRanbir KapoorRanveer SinghDeepika PadukoneAlia Bhatt

