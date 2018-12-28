Karan Johar confirms Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor's debut in 2019

New Delhi: The year 2018 saw two incredibly talented actresses, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan make their Bollywood debut. While Jahnvi ruled hearts in Shashank Khaitan's 'Dhadak', Sara made our hearts racing fast as Mukku in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath'.

In the year 2019, Janhvi's younger sister, Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed on No Filter Neha that the star kid is gearing up for her Bollywood debut next year. While no other information has been divulged, we are pretty excited to see the gorgeous Khushi make an appearance on screen.

Janhvi is often seen hanging out with her sister and also posts pictures with her on social media.

Like her sister, Janhvi, Khushi is a stunner and often grabs eyeballs when she steps out in public. We are curious to know if Karan Johar, who backed 'Dhadak', will be producing Khushi's debut film as well.

Looks like we will have to wait till 2019 to find out more about Khushi's debut!

Talking about Janhvi, the actress has also been roped in for K Jo's 'Takht'. The historical drama is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 and the shoot will start next year. 'Takht' also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Excited for 2019 yet?