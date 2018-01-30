Karan Johar has the sweetest thing to say about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat

Mumbai: Critics have gone gaga over Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat and the audience has been showering love on the film by thronging theatres. The magnum opus starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh which released ahead of Republic Day, has proved to be a roaring success at the Box Office.

And here comes a sweet reaction from a very tall personality in the film industry. We are talking about none other than Karan Johar who Dharma Productions. He is a name to reckon with and aspiring artistes wish to work with him at least once during their lifetime.

Karan took to Twitter to heap praise on Padmaavat. His reaction to the film is perhaps the sweetest of all we have read so far.

He tweeted: “Huge Congratulations to the magnificent team of #Padmavat ! The maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali! The magical trio @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor and @RanveerOfficial ! A bonafide BLOCKBUSTER!! A validation of conviction and passion! (sic).”

The film fraternity stood united to show solidarity with Bhansali when his film faced opposition from several Rajput organisations across the country. Previously titled Padmavati, the film had to be renamed Padmaavat following a suggestion made by the Central Board of Film Certification.

It was initially slated to hit theatres on December 1 last year but the makers decided to defer its release following massive outrage across the country. Moreover, the Censor Board too had its own set of reservations for issuing a clearance certificate. The CBFC suggested five modifications and the makers agreed to incorporate them. Thus after much delay and deliberation, Padmaavat made it to the screens on Jan 25.

Inspired by Padmavat, a fictional piece penned by Sufi poet Malik Muhammed Jayasi in the 16th century, Padmaavat also stars Raza Murad, Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.