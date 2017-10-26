Karan Johar may not launch Baahubali Prabhas in Bollywood – Here’s why

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was involved with the distribution of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s two-part magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas in the lead role. Soon after the second half of the film became a roaring success across the globe, KJo decided to launch Prabhas in Hindi Cinema, reports suggested.

But according to the latest buzz, the Bollywood filmmaker doesn’t intend to do so anymore.

According to a report in DNA, Johar has dropped his plan to lauch Prabhas in a Hindi movie. Wondering why?

Well, Prabhas reportedly expected a staggering fee of Rs 20 crore for the film!

“Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

“But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price — reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crores — in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood. No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema. Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood. After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him.” the source added.

The Telugu hunk, who is national sensation now, is busy with Sujeeth’s Saaho, a futuristic film that promises to be a wholesome entertainer with some breathtaking action and jaw-dropping visual effects. The film in question will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in for the film to give it a pan India appeal. Besides the pretty actress, Hindi cine stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Manidra Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff are too on board the mega-budget film.