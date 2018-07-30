Karan Johar pushes release date of Student Of The Year 2 to 2019. Akshay Kumar's 2.0 to blame?

New Delhi: Karan Johar's production 'Student Of The Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff along with Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria has been delayed. The sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy-drama 'Student Of The Year' was initially scheduled to release on November 23. However, as per the latest update, the film will not hit the screens on May 10, 2019.

KJo shared the news on Twitter writing, "There is a NEW DATE for #SOTY2!!!! The admissions are now in summer 2019!!! Watch this space! @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi."

"Summer 2019!!!! 10.05.2019 !! 10th MAY 2019! Summer gets hotter!!! @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF #Ananya #Tara @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @foxstarhindi #StudentOfTheYear2," he wrote in another tweet.

News agency IANS quoted a source saying that the makers decided to change the date to avoid a Box Office battle with Akshay Kumar-Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' which is releasing on November 29, exactly a week after SOTY 2 was scheduled to release originally. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

'Student Of The Year 2' is being directed by Punit Malhotra and is the launch pad for Tara and Ananya. As per a report, 'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khattar was initially supposed to appear in the film along with Shroff. However, due to some alleged faceoff between him and Tara, KJo decided to let go of Ishaan from SOTY 2 and continue the project without him. He, however, cast Ishaan in his another project 'Dhadak' alongside Janhvi Kapoor.