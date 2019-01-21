Karan Johar reveals the release date of Kareena Kapoor-Akshay Kumar starrer 'Good News'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are all set to unite for a Dharma Productions film titled 'Good News'. The film will reportedly go on floors in the last week of January. Karan Johar, who will be producing the film, has made an important announcement about it on Twitter.

Announcing the release date of the film, Karan wrote, "#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ MEHTA!! #capeofgoodfilms @DharmaMovies @akshaykumar #kareena @diljitdosanjh @Advani_Kiara @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan."

also stars Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. According to DNA, the shooting for the second schedule of the movie will begin in last week of January. Akki will join Bebo and the team on January 27, 2019, reportedly. Quoting a source, the report states that Akshay has given his dates for the last week of this month.

The shooting will take place in Mumbai where the entire cast will be present. Akki and Bebo did 'Kambakkht Ishq' which released in 2009. She was also seen in a special appearance in 'Gabbar Is Back'.

'Good News' is a romantic comedy featuring the two lead couples. The storyline deals with the issue of pregnancy and how these couples deal with it. The first schedule of the movie began with Diljit and Kiara.