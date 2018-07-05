हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shah Rukh Khan

Karan Johar to bring back Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on-screen?

However, nothing has been announced as yet.

Karan Johar to bring back Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol on-screen?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar weaves magic on-screen and especially when it's Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, what more can you ask for. Well, going by the recent buzz, KJo is likely to reunite with his best buddies and the fans are happy high learning about it.

According to Pinkvilla.com, Karan, who has a solid friendship with both SRK and Kajol has narrated a script to them and expressed his wish to get them onboard the project. However, it's too early to talk about it as no official announcement has been made about it. The discussion is still on and if all goes well, we might actually get to see the magical trio of Karan, SRK and Kajol back together.

Recently, Karan even shared a picture of the three who met at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement bash. Ever since rumours have been floating around that they might join forces for KJo's next.

However, nothing has been announced as yet.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen playing a dwarf in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The movie will hit the screens on December 21, 2018.

Shah Rukh did a cameo in Karan Johar's 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016) starring Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma.

 

Tags:
Shah Rukh KhanKajolSRKKaran JoharKJoBollywoodSRK news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close