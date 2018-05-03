Karan Johar to co-produce biopic on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra

New Delhi: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday announced that he will be co-producing a biopic on Kargil War hero Vikram Batra. The film will star actor Sidharth Malhotra in the role of Batra.

The 45-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to announce that he will be backing the project under his production house - Dharma Productions banner. Shabbir Boxwala is also producing the yet untitled film, which will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan.

"Time to relive - Yeh Dil Mangey More. Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala collaborate to present the true story of bravery and patriotism - the chronicles of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra in the lead as Sher Shah Vikram Batra. Vishnu Varadhan to direct. Written by Sandeep Shrivastava," KJo tweeted.

According to a Bollywoodlife.com, Sidharth had been preparing for the role since quite some time. Sidharth is one of the proteges of Karan Johar, whom he launhed six years ago in 'Student Of The Year'. The duo has since then worked together in 'Ittefaq', 'Kapoor & Sons' and 'Brothers'.

Captain Batra was killed during the war in July 1999 and he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour.

Meanwhile, Karan is also producing other projects, namely - 'Kalank', 'Dhadak', 'Student Of The Year' and 'Brahmastra'.