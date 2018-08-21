हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karan Johar

Karan Johar's Dostana 2 on the anvil? Here's the answer

Pic courtesy: Movie still.

Mumbai: Speculations were rife that the sequel to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dostana is on the anvil. But filmmaker Karan Johar's latest tweet has put all rumours to rest.

Johar took to Twitter Monday to clarify that the news of Dostana 2 is not true.

He wrote: "Hello!!! All news circulating about DOSTANA 2 is untrue!!! Lots of speculation which is entirely baseless!!! (sic)."

The reports that were doing the rounds suggested that Janhvi Kapoor, who made her grand debut with Dhadak was signed for the leading lady's role in Dostana 2. Sidharth Malhotra was reportedly the lead actor in the film. But now that Karan has rubbished rumours, we may have to wait until the filmmaker decides to come up with a sequel to the film.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Dostana which also starred Bobby Deol, Kirron Kher, Sushmita Mukherjee and Boman Irani in supporting roles released in 2008. 

Janhvi has been roped in by Johar for a period film named Takht starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Sidharth, on the other hand, has a film based on Kargil Martyr Vikram Batra in the pipeline besides a flick titled Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra.

