Karan Johar's review of 'Veere Di Wedding' is making us all the more pumped up to watch it!

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood's maverick filmmaker Karan Johar saw 'Veere Di Wedding' at a special screening held in Mumbai for the industry people and guess what? KJo has something really amazing stuff to say about the all-girls film. 

Karan took to Twitter and reviewed the film in the shortest and sweetest way possible. He wrote: "Sexy, saucy and sassy!!! This is not a chick flick but a super fun flick...take your friends and join this robust party! Well done @RheaKapoor and your amazing girl gang @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania #kareena #VeereyDiWedding."

'Veere Di Wedding' is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. 

The film is special because of many reasons. Firstly, 'Veere Di Wedding' happens to be Bebo's comeback vehicle after her brief maternity break. Also, this is going to be Sonam's first outing after she tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. 

People have given a big thumbs up to the music of 'Veere...' as almost all the songs have topped the chartbuster lists. The film is releasing this Friday, so have you booked your tickets for this weekend?

Tags:
veere di wedding reviewVeere Di WeddingSonam KapoorKareena KapoorKaran Joharveereveere di wedding movie reviewBollywood

