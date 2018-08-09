हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor to star in 'Life in a Metro' sequel?

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor to star in &#039;Life in a Metro&#039; sequel?
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines these days owing to the interesting projects that she has in her kitty. The gorgeous actress will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht'. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

As per the latest reports, Bebo will also star in the sequel of 2007 blockbuster hit film, 'Life in a Metro'.

A source told DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

The film will most likely be produced under Anurag Basu's banner. The report also says that music director Pritam might be on board for the sequel as well.

'Life in a Metro' released in the year 2007 and won critical acclaim. The film starred Dharmendra, Kay Kay Menon, Irrfan Khan, Sharman Joshi, Shilpa Shetty, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kangana Ranaut to name a few.

Arjun Kapoor too has some interesting projects lined up in the future. The actor will be seen along with Parineeti Chopra in 'Namastey England'. He will also star in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Paanipat'.

