Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor look stunning in this latest photo from 'Veere Di Wedding'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her comeback to the silver screens after a brief maternity break. She will be seen in 'Veere Di Wedding', a chick flick starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

'Veere Di Wedding' is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018. Sonam recently thanked choreographer turned director Farah Khan for doing the special song for the film. And guess what? Now, there is a picture of Kareena, Sonam, Swara, Shikha along with Farah and rapper Badshah.

You possibly won't be able to take your eyes off Kareena and Sonam's glam doll avatar. The black suits the ladies to the 't' and we are guessing this will be a high voltage foot-tapping typical Farah Khan number.

Check out the pictures here:

The chick flick is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. This will be Kareena's first film post pregnancy and that makes it even more special. Sumeet Vyas of 'Permanent Roommates' fame will be seen playing a pivotal part in the venture.

We are rooting for this all girls ensemble cast!