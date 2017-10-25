Kareena Kapoor Khan not in a hurry to sign films- Here’s why

Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in R Balki’s Ki and Ka is busy with her next Veere Di Wedding co-starring Sonam Kapoor. The Begum of Pataudi is also enjoying motherhood and is leaving no stone unturned to spend quality time with her toddler son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Bebo may never quit acting but she is apparently in a mood to take a three-month long break post Taimur’s first birthday on December 20, this year.

“Bebo wants to take a short break after completing the film she is currently working on. She will finish shooting the only film she has on hand in December. She is getting many offers, but she has told all the filmmakers who have approached her that she will only start listening to narration from December onwards,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

Kareena and Saif who welcomed Taimur last year, got married on October 16, 2012.

Both Kareena and Saif hail from families with film connections. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Bebo belongs to the first family of Hindi cinema – The Kapoors – a legacy that began with Prithviraj Kapoor and succeeded by Ranbir Raj Kapoor (Raj), Shamsher Raj Kapoor (Shamsher) and Balbirraj Kapoor (Shashi) - second generation and subsequently by Randhir and Rishi (third generation). The fourth generation (Karisma, Kareena and Ranbir) - is now carrying the acting legacy forward.

Coming to Saif, the actor with a royal lineage is the son of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. So he too has acting in his genes.

And little Taimur, who is born to extremely talented parents may follow in their footsteps someday. No wonder why he is already a huge hit in the virtual world!