close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor start prepping up for 'Veere Di Wedding' - See pic

'Veere Di Wedding' movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. It is expected to go on the floors soon. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 10:39
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor start prepping up for &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen on-screen in 2016 film 'Udta Punjab', has apparently started prepping up for her comeback film 'Veere Di Wedding' after a short maternity break.

A candid picture has recently surfaced on the social media. In the image, the 36-year-old actress along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar can be seen indulging in script reading session for the flick.

See for yourself:

'Veere Di Wedding' movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. It is expected to go on the floors soon. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan not playing pregnant woman in 'Veere Di Wedding'
MUST READ
Kareena Kapoor Khan not playing pregnant woman in 'Veere Di Wedding'

Excited much?

TAGS

Sonam KapoorKareena Kapoor KhanVeere Di WeddingVeere Di Wedding pictureRhea Kapoor

From Zee News

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give you goosebumps - Watch
Movies

Bose Dead/Alive trailer starring Rajkummar Rao will give yo...

Chiranjeevi&#039;s next film titled &#039;Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy&#039;
Regional

Chiranjeevi's next film titled 'Sye Raa Narasimha...

Taimur Ali Khan&#039;s latest pic with mommy Kareena and aunt Karisma is too cute to handle!
People

Taimur Ali Khan's latest pic with mommy Kareena and au...

Joss Whedon&#039;s ex-wife accuses him of being &#039;hypocritical feminist&#039;
People

Joss Whedon's ex-wife accuses him of being 'hypoc...

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a brand
People

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor working together for a...

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?
People

Sidharth Malhotra CONFIRMS he is single?

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer out!
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Latest Box office collection of Kriti Sa...

Farah Khan feels Ananya is &#039;too lovely&#039; to be Chunky Pandey&#039;s daughter
People

Farah Khan feels Ananya is 'too lovely' to be Chu...

Arshad Warsi wraps up &#039;Golmaal Again&#039; shoot
Movies

Arshad Warsi wraps up 'Golmaal Again' shoot

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video