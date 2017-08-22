Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor start prepping up for 'Veere Di Wedding' - See pic
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen on-screen in 2016 film 'Udta Punjab', has apparently started prepping up for her comeback film 'Veere Di Wedding' after a short maternity break.
A candid picture has recently surfaced on the social media. In the image, the 36-year-old actress along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar can be seen indulging in script reading session for the flick.
See for yourself:
'Veere Di Wedding' movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. It is expected to go on the floors soon.
Excited much?