Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor start prepping up for 'Veere Di Wedding' - See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen on-screen in 2016 film 'Udta Punjab', has apparently started prepping up for her comeback film 'Veere Di Wedding' after a short maternity break.

A candid picture has recently surfaced on the social media. In the image, the 36-year-old actress along with Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar can be seen indulging in script reading session for the flick.

See for yourself:

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan FC (@kareenakapoorteam) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

'Veere Di Wedding' movie is being produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor. It is expected to go on the floors soon.

