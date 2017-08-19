Kareena Kapoor Khan starts 'Veere Di Wedding' with a look test—PICS

New Delhi: The Begum is back and how! Kareena Kapoor Khan's first film post baby Taimur Ali Khan happens to be Rhea Kapoor's production 'Veere Di Wedding'. The film has an ensemble girl star cast.

Recently, Bebo was spotted in a warm military green jacket paired with blue denims, white top and red converse sneakers. She looked super comfy and stylish. The paps snapped Kareena and Rhea at a salon in Mumbai.

Balaji Motion Pictures official Instagram handle shared some pictures as Kareena and Swara Bhaskar started of prep work with the look test for the film. Check out the pictures here:

'Veere Di Wedding' stars Kareena, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.