Kareena Kapoor Khan to play a mommy in Karan Johar's next?

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan has evolved as an actress and today she has an ocean of fan following eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screens. After a brief pregnancy break, Bebo is back with 'Veere Di Wedding' which shows her in a glam avatar.

The music of the film is already topping the chartbusters and 'Veeres' are coming to a theatre near you on June 1, 2018. Well, the buzz is strong right now that Kareena has decided on her next project after this one. According to dnaindia.com, Bebo will be seen playing a mommy in Karan Johar's next movie.

Quoting a source, the report states that earlier KJo and Bebo were supposed to kickstart a project, soon after 'Ki & Ka' in 2016, however, it got delayed as the actress was expecting that time. Looks like the project will no go on floors.

It is going to be a multi-starrer where Kareena will play a mother and a top actor will be cast opposite her. Also, the film is going to be a rom-com dealing with relationships and marriage. The story is going to be around two couples--the first one as wedded for few years, while the second newly married.

The makers are currently casting for the young couple's role, reportedly.

No official announcement has been made by the actress or by the makers as of yet.