Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in Tareefan from Veere Di Wedding will make your jaw drop

Mumbai: A track titled Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding will be unveiled tomorrow. The makers of the flick have shared photographs that reveal Kareena Kapoor Khan's look in the song.

Kareena shimmers in a bottle-green dress and looks stunning in the gorgeous high-slit attire. The Red colour accentuates her appearance as she keeps her look simple sans accessories.

Check out her pics here:

The film will mark Kareena’s return to the big screen after attaining motherhood. Kareena’s latest – Ki and Ka – opposite Arjun Kapoor directed by R Balki proved to be a dud at the Box Office. And it will be interesting to see Kareena in a film for the first since the birth of her son Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Saffron Broadcast and Media Ltd and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production, also stars Swara Bhasker & Shikha Talsania.

The chick flick which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania is jointly produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi and is set to hit the silver screen on June 1, 2018.