Kareena Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' has a 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi' connection–Details inside

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor dropped a poster of her upcoming mega project 'Veere Di Wedding', which is also Kareena Kapoor Khan's comeback film. The 'Veere' girls Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania look radiant in the poster and it would remind you of one of those usual girls night out.

However, what caught our attention was a poster of famous television soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi in the background. Ekta Kapoor, who is one of the producers, was the creative brain behind the show that changed the face of Indian television.The show featured cabinet minister Smriti Irani, who was the leading lady of the soap. Her character Tulsi Virani conquered every household with her spellbinding emotions. 'KSBBT' ruled television for over eight years.

Check out the poster:

A 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' suggests that either these girls love the show too much or Ekta Kapoor has some special surprises in store for her viewers.

Talking about the film, Ekta Kapoor tweeted, "Good girls don’t smoke drink or abuse ! They tow d line n follow rules!this is a film for my VEERES!!my veeres r def not ‘good’they r mad crazy disfunctional n don’t always behave there4 they r GREAT #NotAChickFlick #VeereDiWedding"

'Veere Di Wedding' is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh and is slated to hit the screens on June 1, 2018.

The chick flick is produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi. This will be Kareena's first film post pregnancy and that makes it even more special. Sumeet Vyas of 'Permanent Roommates' fame will be seen playing a pivotal part opposite Kareena Kapoor in the venture.

We can't hold our excitement for this all girls film!