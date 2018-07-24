हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon prep for Luka Chuppi

The film, in which the `Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety` star will play the role of a star reporter of a local TV channel, travels from Mathura to Gwalior to Agra.  

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon prep for Luka Chuppi
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are ready to roll as they kick-started the shooting for their upcoming flick, Luka Chuppi.

The film, in which the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star will play the role of a star reporter of a local TV channel, travels from Mathura to Gwalior to Agra.

According to media reports, Kriti will play the role of Aaryan`s love interest in the movie.

For the film, the two are required to speak in the local dialect and in the right lingo, and for that, they have already started preparing.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the `desi rom-com` will hit the big screens in March 2019.

Apart from Luka Chuppi, Kartik will also be seen in Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party. 

He will also star opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan`s next. 

Tags:
Kartik AaryanKriti Sanonluka chuppiSonu Ke Titu Ki SweetyKirik Party

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close