Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, Sushant Singh Rajput to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Aankhen 2

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan made his way to the premier league of Bollywood celebrities ever since his last release 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' hit the jackpot at the Box Office. The film was an instant hit and opened many opportunities for the young actor. 

As per latest media reports, Kartik is being considered by the makers of 2002-released heist thriller 'Aankhen' for the second installment. The film will once again have megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the main antagonist. Apart from Kartik, actor Sushant Singh Rajput is also being considered for the project. 

A BollywoodBubble report said that the both Kartik and Sushant have given their nod for the project. Actress Esha Gupta is also rumoured to be a part of the film. However, an official confirmation about the same is still awaited. 

Also starring Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen, 'Aankhen' was directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and was produced by Gaurang Doshi. The sequel to the film was first announced in 2006 However, due to a fallout between Shah and Doshi over the name credit, the sequel got shelved. Later, it was reported that Shah's name was dropped from the sequel as the director and Sachin Pilgaonkar has taken over him. 

In 2016, it was reported that filmmaker Anees Bazmee was working on a script for the film's sequel. 

