हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imtiaz Ali

Kartik Aaryan to join hands with 'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali for his next rom-com?

The film is reported to go on floors in February 2019.

Kartik Aaryan to join hands with &#039;Jab We Met&#039; director Imtiaz Ali for his next rom-com?
File photo

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is planning to collaborate with current sensation Kartik Aaryan for his next untitled project. As per Bollywoodlife.com, it will be a romantic-comedy film and will be produced under the banner Window Seat Films LLP.

The film is reported to go on floors in February 2019.

After the humongous success of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', Kartik has become one of the most-sought actors in Bollywood with several filmmakers looking forward to cast the young actor in his film. Kartik recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Luka Chuppi' alongside Kriti Sanon. He has also been signed up opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in the Hindi remake of Kannada film 'Kirrik Party'. 'Kirrik Party' was one of the biggest hits in Kannada in 2016.

The dashing star made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's super-hit film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' in 2011. He appeared in a film titled 'Akaash Vani' a couple of years later followed by 'Kaanchi: The Unbreakable' in 2014. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' in 2015 helped him claim his spot at the Box Office. 

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali took a sabbatical after his last film 'Jab Harry met Sejal' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma failed to create magic at the Box Office. 

Not very long ago, it was reported that Imtiaz will team up with Shahid for a project. However, last month, a DNA report claimed that the project has been shelved as the team could not find right producers to back the film. The latest grapevine was that Shahid has politely excused himself from the project completely. 

Well, for now, we look forward to the collaboration between Imtiaz and Kartik. 

Tags:
Imtiaz AliKartik AaryanShahid KapoorJacqueline FernandezKriti SanonImtiaz ShahidKareena Kapoor

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close