हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Varun Dhawan

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan's dance film may get delayed- Here's why

When Katrina was signed for the film based on dance, she did not have Salman Khan starrer Bharat in her kitty.  

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan&#039;s dance film may get delayed- Here&#039;s why

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan's first film as an on-screen couple may get delayed, but choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D'Souza has denied rumours.

When Katrina was signed for the film based on dance, she did not have Salman Khan starrer Bharat in her kitty. It was only recently that she was roped in by Ali Abbas Zafar for the film after Priyanka Chopra walked out. 

Moreover, according to After Hrs, Varun has asked the filmmaker to make some changes in the script. The title of the film hasn't been revealed yet. But it is believed that the film is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise.

“Kat and Varun are among the top dancers in the industry today, but they will have to hone their skills further for the film that is being made in the 4DX format," After Hrs quoted a source as saying.

The film will also have Prabhudheva on board besides renowned dancers Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak on board.

Slated to release on November 8, 2019, the film will mark Varun and Remo’s second collaboration after ABCD 2. Varun and Remo had created magic at the Box Office with ABCD 2 which also starred Shraddha Kapoor. 

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, the new dance film will be Katrina's first in the genre. This will be one of the biggest films to look forward to in 2019. But if the film's shoot gets delayed, the release may get affected.

Tags:
Varun DhawanKatrina KaifRemo D'SouzaBiggest Dance film dance filmABCDABCD 2

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close