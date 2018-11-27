Katrina Kaif dons a new look for Salman Khan's Bharat — Check out

New Delhi: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani's 'Bharat' has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced. The gripping teaser of the film was revealed in August this year and had left fans even more excited for the film.

After wrapping up the Punjab schedule of the film, the team recently arrived in the national capital to kickstart the next shooting schedule. Only recently, Salman had shared a still on Instagram featuring him and co-star Katrina looking towards the re-created Wagah border. In the photo, while Salman was all suited up, Katrina was dressed up in a heavy red-maroon saree with a curly hairdo. This will be the first time Katrina will be sporting the ethnic six-yard outfit for a role on the big screen.

And in the latest, Katrina has struck a pose with her hair-stylist while she was ready for the shoot. The actress shared the photo on Instagram and captioned it, "दिल्ली 4 भारत. Take a look at her post:

Speaking of Katrina's appearance in the film, she will be seen sporting a retro look in the film. She will be seen in mostly heavy traditional wear beside donning wavy curly locks for her character.

'Bharat' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh playing pivotal roles. The shoot of the film began in July this year with the cast and crew travelling to Malta, Abu Dhabi, Mumbai and Punjab's Ludhiana.

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

It is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.