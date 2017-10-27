Katrina Kaif in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

New Delhi: Bollywood Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif is a cool mix of beauty with brains. The gorgeous actress will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai which is slated to hit the screens on December 22, 2017.

In an interview with DNA, Katrina talked about how it's high time now for a superheroine film to make its way for to the theatres. Interestingly, when asked about featuring in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4, the diva said, “No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that. But yes, I know a few people who are planning and developing some comics like that into films. But yes, Krrish is again an excellent franchise where they also had a superheroine with Kangana’s character and I think they should definitely have the superheroine bit in it.

She even prodded further on whether she would like to play a superheroine on-screen, Katrina said, “Of course, I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much.”

How about Katrina in a Wonder Woman avatar? Well, just the thought of it is making us weak at the knees. We do hope some director pays heed to what Kat is saying.

For now, fans will have to make peace with her action stint in Tiger Zinda Hai which will showcase her performing some crazy stunts directed by Hollywood action master Tom Struthers.

Salman and Katrina will be seen together on-screen after a long hiatus of 5 years. Tiger Zinda Hai is directed by Sultan fame Ali Abbas Zafar and is a sequel to 2012 blockbuster hit Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan.